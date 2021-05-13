ATHENS — Teams with Relay for Life of Limestone County will gather Friday at the Limestone County Courthouse Square for a luminary ceremony in honor and in memory of those with cancer.
The teams will display luminaries along the courthouse steps and sidewalks on the Marion Street side of the courthouse.
The public is welcome to see the display from 7-9 p.m. Cancer survivors will receive a free T-shirt and goody bag while supplies last. Athens High School JROTC will present the colors, and the courthouse will be lit with purple lights.
Those interested in purchasing purple ribbons for display can contact Cherry Hammonds at cherry.hammonds@cancer.org or Holly Hollman at hhollman@athensal.us. The ribbons are $10 for one or $15 for two, and all proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
