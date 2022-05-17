A Madison man died in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday in Limestone County, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Clifford E. Lewis, 64, was killed when the 1997 Ford F150 he was driving left the road and overturned at about 1:38 a.m. on Interstate 65 about 8 miles south of Athens. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.