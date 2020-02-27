A Madison man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. today near Ardmore, according to troopers.
James Jermaine Love, 39, was killed when the Lexus ES 350 he was driving crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Pathfinder, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Pathfinder was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Alabama 53 three miles south of Ardmore.
