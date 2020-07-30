A Madison man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night near Athens, according to a state trooper.
Joey Steven Ward, 44, was killed when the Dodge Ram he was driving left the pavement on Mooresville Road and struck a tree, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred at 6:30 p.m. one mile east of Athens.
