ATHENS — A Madison woman was arrested Tuesday after she came to the Limestone County Jail to bail out her boyfriend in a vehicle that investigators recognized as the suspect vehicle from multiple burglaries, authorities said.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said investigators recovered stolen and switched license plates, meth, a rifle, a counterfeit $100 bill and evidence of other thefts.
Mariah Cook, 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held with bail set at $2,500, the office said. According to the office, her boyfriend, Jesse Johnson, 33, was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument, two counts of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary. He is also being held in the jail and additional charges are expected, the office said. His total bail amount was not available Tuesday, but his bail on previous charges for breaking and entering vehicles and receiving stolen property was $20,000.
