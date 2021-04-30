ATHENS — A Madison woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Limestone County Friday afternoon, according to Alabama state troopers.
They said Ashley Christine Cole Renfroe, 33, died when the 2003 Chevy Trailblazer she was driving left the roadway, hit a tree, overturned and ejected her. The accident occurred at 12:56 p.m. Friday on Alabama 251 near Shelton Road, 14 miles north of Athens.
Renfroe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.
