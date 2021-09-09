ATHENS — A Rogersville man was in Limestone County Jail on Thursday after being arrested for counterfeit money and drugs, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Joseph Anthony Williams, 38, was being charged with trafficking in meth, possession of counterfeiting tools, and multiple counts of first-degree possession of forged instrument following a traffic stop Thursday eastbound on U.S. 72, the office said in a release.
At about 9:05 a.m., a sheriff's investigator noticed a blue 2007 Dodge Ram stopped in traffic in the 800 block of U.S. 72. The investigator noticed the driver, Williams, was passed out at the wheel, the Sheriff's Office said. As the investigator approached, Williams awoke and started to drive away. The investigator told him to stop and Williams complied, the office said.
Williams was in possession of a printer commonly used in counterfeiting that was in plain view in his vehicle, according to the release. Further investigating produced ice (methamphetamine), tools to produce counterfeit money and more than 200 counterfeit bills in Williams’ possession, the office said.
