ARDMORE — A 57-year-old man burned in a residential fire in Ardmore on Monday died at Vanderbilt Medical Center late Monday afternoon, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
He had been airlifted to the hospital in Nashville, the office said. His name hasn’t been released.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire on Hobbs Loop. Spokeswoman Jennifer Bowen had no updates on the investigation late this afternoon.
The man had severe burns covering most of his body, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
