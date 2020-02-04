ATHENS — An Athens man is in Limestone County Jail, and warrants have been issued for his son after another man was severely beaten with a pistol and brass knuckles Monday morning, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Benjamin Moore, 41, is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. His bail on the assault charge is $5,000. No bail has been set on the burglary charge.
His son, Jeremy Moore, is sought on the same charges, the sheriff’s department said.
The Sheriff’s Office said both men and a woman went to the victim’s house in the 13000 block of Quinn Road. Investigators said the men held the victim at gunpoint and demanded repayment of money. The money owed is believed to be drug related, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was forced to open a safe, which was empty. The Moores then took two televisions, a sound bar and a cellphone when the victim was unable to pay, investigators said. The victim was pistol whipped and suffered facial injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was treated overnight and released on Tuesday. The stolen items were returned to the victim Tuesday afternoon.
Benjamin Moore was arrested Monday after authorities recognized his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Slate Road.
Investigators said anybody knowing the whereabouts of Jeremy Moore should call 256-232-0111.
The Sheriff’s Office said no charges have been filed against the woman and the investigation is continuing.
