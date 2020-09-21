ATHENS — Athens police charged a man with a Friday night assault at Mac's Sports Bar and Steakhouse.
Athens police said they were called at about 11:30 p.m. Friday about a cutting at Mac's on South Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man, who had been cut, in the parking lot and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital, according to police.
Officers and investigators identified Ethan Burcham, 22, as a suspect, and he was found a short time later at the Sleep Inn, charged with one count of first-degree assault and transported to Limestone County Jail, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.