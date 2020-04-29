ATHENS — A 24-year-old man was charged Wednesday with stealing a trailer in March, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Christopher Michael Echols Jr., address not given, was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for first-degree theft, Johnson said. Johnson said the trailer was taken from the parking lot of T-Mobile on U.S. 72.
Echols was booked at the Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail, where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
