ATHENS — A Rogersville man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County on Tuesday, according to state troopers.
Troopers identified the deceased as Charles Edward Craig, 86. They said Craig was driving a 2016 Nissan Versa and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2016 Ford F-350. Craig was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, troopers said.
The accident occurred on Alabama 99 near Salem Minor Hill Road about 12 miles northwest of Athens.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division continues to investigate.
