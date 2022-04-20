A man was killed this morning in a wreck involving three vehicles on the northbound lane of Interstate 65 in Limestone County, according to Coroner Mike West.
The coroner said a motor home apparently was stalled in the left-hand lane of the northbound lane of I-65 about 5 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a pickup. An 18-wheeler following rear-ended the pickup, killing its driver. West said the pickup's driver died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. His office is in the process of contacting family members of the decedent. The drivers of the other two vehicles were uninjured, West said.
Alabama State Trooper Brandon Bailey said one lane of northbound traffic was reopened at 9:08 a.m. The fatal wreck occurred near the 355 mile marker between the Exit 2 and the Sandlin Road, he said.
He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate. “We’re checking to see if it was one accident and two separate ones,” he said. “Nothing is confirmed.”
