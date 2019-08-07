ATHENS — Fred Somerville, 47, was booked at the Limestone County Jail on Tuesday night on a capital murder charge for the fatal shootings of his estranged wife and an Ardmore, Alabama, man, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
No bond is set in Limestone County for Somerville, who was transported from the Pickens County Jail, the office said.
Somerville had been in the Pickens County Jail in Carrollton since last month, charged with first-degree theft, abuse of a corpse, reckless endangerment and attempt to elude, according to jail records. Pickens County is between Tuscaloosa and the Mississippi line.
He was arrested July 19 after a pursuit by the Aliceville Police Department, according to Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
His estranged wife, Lakresha Somerville, who lived in Ardmore, Tennessee, was found dead in the front passenger seat of her vehicle that Fred Somerville was driving in Pickens County, and she had been dead for several hours, Blakely said at a news conference last month.
Bruce Cosman, 74, was found lying in the backyard of his residence in south Ardmore on July 18, according to the sheriff’s office. His wife had reported that the couple heard noises and he went outside to investigate, and then she heard multiple gunshots, the office said.
Blakely said at the news conference: “We can put (Fred Somerville) at our victim’s residence (in Ardmore, Alabama) at the time of the murder.”
