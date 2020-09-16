A Huntsville man was killed in a two-vehicle accident at the southbound ramp onto Interstate 65 from Alabama 20 on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West and Decatur police identified the victim as Jason Deshun Love, 42.
West said Love was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma at 7:29 a.m.
Two other people injured in the accident were transported to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Decatur police said.
According to police, a preliminary investigation showed a vehicle was traveling north on I-65 on the southbound ramp and collided with another vehicle that was traveling onto I-65.
Decatur Police Detective Jodie Fuller said the accident occurred in the Limestone-annexed portion of the Decatur city limits. She said Decatur Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident. She said an investigation is continuing.
