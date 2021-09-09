ATHENS — A bicyclist on U.S. 72 West in Athens was killed Wednesday night when the bicycle reportedly veered into the westbound traffic and was struck by two vehicles traveling in the same direction, according to Athens police.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the deceased man was Roy Lynn Clemmons. Athens Police launched a traffic homicide investigation. Investigators interviewed both drivers and other witnesses and no citations or charges have been filed at this time, the department said.
Police said the bicyclist was just west of Jefferson Street when he was struck.
Witnesses to the accident are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell at 256-233-8700.
