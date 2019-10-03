The three Limestone County deaths discovered Wednesday occurred when a man shot himself after apparently killing his mother and stepfather in a suspected "domestic double murder-suicide," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement today.
The victims included Jerry Thomas Phillips, 48, and Jamie Lynn Phillips, 52, who were apparently killed by Robert Earl Gilchrist III, 29, who shot himself inside their residence after the first deputy arrived to conduct a welfare check, the Sheriff's Office said.
The residence is in the 22000 block of Black Road.
A family member of the Phillipses, who lived out of state, called in the welfare check after she was unable to contact either of them, the office said. The caller spoke to Gilchrist, who said the Phillipses didn’t wish to speak to her.
Gilchrist, the son of Jamie Phillips, had recently been released from prison in Tennessee and had been staying at the residence, the Sheriff's Office said.
(1) comment
And just HOW did he kill his mom and stepdad AFTER killing himself ??
