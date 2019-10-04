ATHENS — Three Limestone County deaths discovered Wednesday occurred when a man shot himself after apparently killing his mother and stepfather in a suspected "domestic double murder-suicide," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.
The victims included Jerry Thomas Phillips, 48, and Jamie Lynn Phillips, 52, who were apparently killed by Robert Earl Gilchrist III, 29, who shot himself inside their residence after the first deputy arrived to conduct a welfare check, the Sheriff's Office said.
The residence is in the 22000 block of Black Road.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the three bodies were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. The autopsies were being performed on Thursday, he said.
He said Gilchrist died from a single gunshot wound.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young couldn’t confirm Thursday the cause of death for the Phillipses.
The timeline of their deaths will probably be included in the autopsy results, Young said.
A family member of the Phillipses, who lived out of state, called in the welfare check after she was unable to contact either of them, the office said. The caller spoke to Gilchrist, who said the Phillipses didn’t wish to speak to her.
Gilchrist, the son of Jamie Phillips, had recently been released from prison in Tennessee and had been staying at the residence, the Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Gilchrist at the time of his death was under community supervision with the department for a statutory rape conviction in Shelby County, Tennessee.
The date of the offense was June, 19, 2015, and his sentence was imposed on July 25, 2017, with a maximum sentence of six years, according to the Department of Corrections.
“Another incident of domestic violence resulting in tragedy in Limestone County highlights the importance of domestic violence awareness,” Sheriff Mike Blakely said in a statement Thursday. “Seemingly minor altercations can escalate quickly, causing devastation to families and other loved ones.”
He encouraged anyone who is experiencing the effects of domestic violence or has family members in that situation to reach out, not only to law enforcement, but to volunteer organizations, churches, counselors, community members and leaders, and friends.
“It could save your life or the lives of your loved ones,” he said.
