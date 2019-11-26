ATHENS — Limestone County authorities have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second suspect in a weekend robbery, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators are looking for Jaterrius Tywon Burrell, 20, in connection with the robbery of B&K Grocery in the Reid Community on Saturday night. He is wanted for two counts of first-degree robbery.
Burrell is considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. People who have information on Burrell’s location should call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.
Authorities believe Matthew Alan Wright, 25, was the driver of the vehicle used in the robbery. He is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and was in the county jail with bail set at $100,000.
On Saturday, Limestone County deputies and investigators responded to a robbery at the store at 15238 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road. Investigators discovered the vehicle used was a 2000s model white Dodge Stratus with several stickers in the back glass and no tag. Investigators located the vehicle at Bonnie Doone Apartments. After reviewing security footage, investigators said they discovered that Wright had removed the stickers from the vehicle, and they located the stickers on the ground next to the vehicle.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Wright was the driver of the vehicle in the robbery and he was hiding in Ardmore, the Sheriff's Office said. With the assistance of Ardmore police, deputies took Wright into custody on Monday night. Investigators also identified the man in the store security video with the gun as Burrell, investigators said. Burrell and Wright are neighbors at the apartment complex.
