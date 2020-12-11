Athens police said they have arrested Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, for robbing Elkton Street Grocery and stealing a gun and vehicle there on Tuesday afternoon.
Lt. Brett Constable and Sgt. Jonathan Caldwell arrested Alexander on Thursday on warrants for first-degree robbery, first-degree theft and second-degree theft, according to police. He was booked at the Athens Police Department and transferred to Limestone County Jail. Jail records showed he remained in the jail this afternoon, with bail set at $7,500.
Alexander, who was armed with a screwdriver, entered the store and assaulted the clerk then stole cash, a revolver and the keys to the owner's van, according to Athens police Capt. Trevor Harris.
