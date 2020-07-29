ATHENS — In advance of budget hearings and a month before municipal elections, Mayor Ronnie Marks is asking the City Council to consider a 3% cost-of-living raise for all city employees as well as a bump in salaries for police and fire department employees for fiscal 2021.
“Our revenues are good,” Marks said in a presentation to council members Monday night. “Our sales tax is good.”
Marks, who is running for a third full term in the Aug. 25 election, noted that sales tax revenue will be more than 5% higher this year than last year.
City Clerk/Treasurer Annette Barnes said sales tax revenue has increased, primarily due to big-box store sales and proceeds from online sales taxes distributed by the state. The city of Athens receives an average of about $64,000 a month from online sales through the Alabama Simplified Sellers Use Tax program, according to Marks. It received $81,112 in the monthly disbursement it received earlier this month, according to state records.
Marks, who has been mayor since 2010, said during the presentation it’s “nonsense” that his proposals are “political posturing.”
“Our normal sales tax is up a little over 5% this year from last year, which means the big box stores have carried us through this very critical time” during the pandemic, Marks said, although the outbreak has hurt local retailers.
The across-the-board raise, which Marks is asking to be effective in October, would cost the city’s general fund budget about $350,000 and the Athens Utilities budget about $280,000, including payroll taxes. The city of Athens now has about 380 full-time employees.
Marks is also asking for starting pay increases of $6,000 for police officers and firefighters, effective in October, bringing the police starting salary to $41,027 and firefighters’ starting pay to $38,355.
“Salaries will be adjusted through all 11 steps” of the city’s salary schedule, according to Marks. He didn’t have an estimate for the cost of the public safety pay raises.
The last across-the-board cost-of-living raises for employees were given in 2018.
Councilman Harold Wales questioned the timing of the request.
“We’ve been doing things like this at budget time,” Wales said. “Why are you presenting it this soon?”
Budget hearings usually start in August to prepare for the start of a new fiscal year Oct. 1.
Marks said he brought the proposals now to let employees know that “we’re trying to do something to retain you as a valuable employee.”
Other candidates who filed statements of candidacy to run for mayor in the municipal election are Russell Johnson, Brian Terry and Mark Wilson.
In other business, the council voted to amend the city budget, allocating $3,000 to Athens Main Street to help pay for wrought-iron railings for sidewalk dining downtown to replace the temporary railings installed during the pandemic. Marks allocated $7,000 from his special event fund.
The council also voted to declare incumbent council members Chris Seibert, Harold Wales, Frank Travis and Wayne Harper as duly elected to their offices, effective Nov. 2, because they have no opposition for their positions in the municipal election.
