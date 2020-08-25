ATHENS — Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, despite facing opposition from three challengers, claimed an outright victory tonight in the municipal election.
In a complete, but unofficial count, including absentee votes, Marks had 1,962 votes, or 54.11%. He will start a new four-year term on Nov. 2
