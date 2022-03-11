ATHENS — Mayor Ronnie Marks used his State of the City speech Thursday to highlight Athens' robust growth that saw commercial and residential building permits more than double in 11 years, but afterward he acknowledged that adding homes and businesses creates challenges.
“How do you keep it rolling, how do you provide the services that our citizens deserve and demand? All of it takes a lot of good people around you,” Marks said after the event at Athens State's Carter Gymnasium.
He also said the City Council understands the city's growth.
“You’re going to have to grow smart and that means adding staff, adding personnel to make sure you’re keeping up with the growth.”
Marks said, during the event, 660 commercial and residential building permits were issued during fiscal 2021, which ended Sept. 30, compared to 251 issued in fiscal 2010. He said the permits last year represented $158 million in investments.
Marks said there are currently 1,800 new houses ready to be sold, 3,400 approved to be built and another 1,000 that officials are aware of in the planning stage. He said one step the city will take to handle growth involves spending $25 million to expand its sewer system.
“It is necessary infrastructure for growth and development of your community, our community. You expand, your sewer expands,” Marks said.
Marks said new commercial businesses coming to Athens include Buc-ee’s, which is a $35 million investment, Home2 Suites, La Quinta Inn, Athens Ale House, Driftwood Dragonfly, Scooter’s Café, Harbor Freight, and a second Publix, which should open by the end of March or early April.
The statistics impressed Tiffany Malone, who lives in Athens and came to hear Marks.
“I’m amazed at all the growth that’s coming to our area," Malone said. "It seems like he’s anticipating it well and trying to go ahead of it as much as possible to get us ready for everything coming to the area.”
Marks started off his speech by saying Athens’ motto has become “All in with Athens,” and that “we are in this together. … I encourage you to be involved.”
Malone said the heart of his speech was “trying to keep the family and community feel and everybody being all in in Athens.”
Marks reminded his audience that the City Council passed a 1-cent sales tax increase in 2012.
“That 1-cent sales tax now, today, generates about $6 million. Thirty percent of that 1-cent sales tax is dedicated to infrastructure.”
“This year … we’ve had $4.6 million of paved sidewalks and street repairs. Something that we never could have done (without the increased tax),” Marks said.
Brandon Wallace, 911 director for Athens and Limestone County, said it is always good to hear about the community and how it is growing and flourishing. Wallace said it was important to hear about new industry coming and how to plan for the infrastructure and growth.
After the speech, Marks said that to solve traffic concerns on streets it maintains the city needs to work on developing roundabouts and widening roads.
Marks said the city needs to ask “How can we move traffic better? Is it doing away with traffic lights, is it doing four-way stops? Where are the proper places to build a roundabout to move traffic?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.