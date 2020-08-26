ATHENS — Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, despite facing opposition from three challengers, claimed an outright victory Tuesday night in the municipal election.
In a complete but unofficial count, including absentee votes, Marks had 1,962 votes, or 54.11%. He will start a new four-year term Nov. 2.
“I’m very excited and ready to get to work,” he said, as vote totals from the city’s five polling places and absentee votes were displayed in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. He attributed his win to a “grassroots” approach, with a campaign team of about eight to 10 people who handed out about 4,000 campaign cards, pens and fans across town and reached every subdivision.
“We went back to grassroots,” he said. “We went to the people.”
He said he wanted to have a positive, upbeat campaign, though he said it was difficult to both work and campaign.
His closest challenger in the mayor’s race was Russell Johnson, an SAIC retiree who is now a software developer at Optimal GEO in Athens. He received 1,129 votes, or 31.14%. Brian Terry, an instructor and assistant principal at the Limestone County Career Technical Center, received 384 votes, 10.59%; and Mark Wilson, a metals recycler and produce wholesaler, received 151 votes, 4.16%.
In the District 4 City Council race, the unofficial count had Dana Sims Henry with the lead with 470 votes, or 52.16%; against Marcia Day, who had 431 votes, or 47.84%.
The District 4 seat has been vacant since Joseph Cannon became Limestone County’s license commissioner last October.
The council job will pay $13,200 a year.
There was one disappointment for Marks.
“I would have loved to have seen a bigger turnout,” he said.
Athens voters said the pandemic didn’t deter them from voting.
“When it’s time to vote, I exercise my right,” said 47-year-old Allan Gilbert, after voting at Pincham-Lincoln Center.
Safety measures in place like social distancing, hand sanitizer at voting stations and touchless scanning of driver’s licenses were comforting for LaVincent Rogers, 25, who has made it a point to cast a ballot in every election since he reached voting age.
“Being from Athens, it’s good to be able to choose who’s going to lead the city,” Rogers said.
“I always make it a habit to vote,” said Anthony Hennessee, 63. “Everyone is wearing a mask, so I’m comfortable.”
Even Lula George, who broke her foot Saturday morning and was just released from the hospital, was determined to get to the polls.
“If it wasn’t for the mayor, I wouldn’t have come,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.