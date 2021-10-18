Starting today, Athens City Schools has shifted from a “mask required” policy to “mask recommended.”
Masks will be recommended if students, employees, and visitors are not able to practice social distancing inside school buildings.
Superintendent Beth Patton made the decision based on the declining number of new COVID cases in Limestone County.
“After reviewing the downward trend of positive cases in our district and community, I am pleased to be able to make the move from required to recommended status,” Patton said. “We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make revisions as needed.”
The mask mandate has not ended on school buses, so drivers and passengers are still required to wear masks while on board.
