ATHENS — Athens City Schools students and staff will be required to wear masks on the first day of class today despite pushback from many residents at a board meeting Monday night.
Mask-wearing school board members who voted to support Superintendent Beth Patton's proposed mandate contrasted with the mostly unmasked crowd that largely opposed it.
Patton said she was following recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health and other organizations as her reason for proposing the mandate.
"Our hope and plan was to start this school year in a normal fashion," the superintendent said. "Unfortunately, the surge in COVID cases is not making that possible. Our leading experts, the CDC, ADPH, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, all agree that wearing masks can and will help mitigate the spread of this virus. And many of our local doctors and nurses — people we trust and are medical experts — are telling us that this is crucial."
Many in the audience remained unpersuaded Monday night.
"Schools like Decatur City are allowing a choice, that's all I want," said Laura Leigh Prater, a mother of three.
Prater opposed the mandate and said she would sign a waiver to not hold the school board responsible if her children contracted COVID. As she pleaded with the board members, the crowd erupted in applause to support her.
The ADPH, in guidance for K-12 schools issued this month, recommended that schools require masks and social distancing.
School board president Beverly Malone focused on the ADPH guidance in supporting the mask mandate.
"In the last few days, the ADPH recommended that all Alabama school districts take various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including universal masks," she said.
Board member James Lucas said he voted for the mask mandate because he believes it will protect the children.
"I personally voted yes because I thought it would be in the best interest of the kids. I am also a supporter of the vaccinations and social distancing as well," he said.
As the board members voted in favor of the mandate, they were met with boos and jeers from the crowd. Some of the crowd left the meeting after the decision was made.
Before the vote, the board gave six people the opportunity to speak for three minutes each. The six that were allowed to speak offered differing views about the mandate.
Two medical professionals supported the mask mandate as they stressed the need for safety for unvaccinated children. A vaccine is not available for children under 12, and a small percentage of Alabamians between 12 and 18 have been vaccinated.
Samantha Ross, a medical doctor in Athens, said she agrees with the Alabama Department of Public Health that masks help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Our local doctors and nurses, people that we know and trust, are saying that wearing masks are crucial right now,” she said.
Matt Hanserd, a doctor at Athens-Limestone Hospital, supported a mask mandate due to the highly transmissible delta variant that has caused a dramatic spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections. After the meeting, he posted additional remarks on social media, including a specific recommendation.
"Students should wear a mask at school while we are in times of exponential growth of cases and hospitalization which we are currently seeing," he said. "This should be reevaluated every few weeks. Once case numbers have decreased and hospitalization numbers have started to wane over multiple checks, it would be reasonable to revisit the masking policy and make it optional."
David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children's of Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday said the delta variant is hyper-transmissible and, unlike previous variants, is spreading rapidly among children.
"The best practice is undoubtedly to have mandatory masking at schools," he said, noting that view is supported by state and federal health agencies, infectious disease organizations and pediatric organizations.
"This is a totality of commitment that mandatory, universal masking is our best way into and through what is immediately in front of us," he said.
Athens-Limestone Hospital on Tuesday had 15 confirmed and one presumed patients who were infected by the coronavirus, including four in intensive care. Over the last week, an average of about 40 Limestone residents per day have contracted the virus, according to ADPH data, and 24.4% of those tested were positive for the virus.
About 34% of Limestone County residents are fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began, 11,171 Limestone residents have contracted COVID and 161 have died of the disease.
