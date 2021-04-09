ATHENS — Beginning Monday, masks will be optional in the Limestone County school system as the statewide mask mandate expires.
As of today, no employees were positive for COVID-19 or quarantined, and 16 students were in quarantine, with two of those positive, according to the school district. More than 60 percent of the district’s employees have been vaccinated.
“A majority of our faculty and staff are now vaccinated and are beyond the two-week window, therefore, reducing their need to quarantine,” Superintendent Randy Shearouse said.
Schools will continue to follow safety protocols including social distancing, frequent hand washing and extra cleaning measures.
“The plan moving forward is to allow more school events and activities while carefully monitoring COVID-19 cases throughout the remainder of the year,” Shearouse said.
