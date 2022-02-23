Melissa Moore knew by fourth or fifth grade that she wanted to be a teacher.
Now a sixth grade math teacher at Athens Middle School, Moore said she was inspired at an early age by her first grade teacher.
“It was her caring and compassionate spirit that actually ignited that aspiration,” she said. “I knew probably by fourth or fifth grade that, yes, definitely, this is where I wanted to go.”
Moore had the same math teacher from sixth grade through eighth grade.
“He added fuel to the fire.”
Moore said math is her favorite subject, which is why she teaches it now.
As a child, Moore used to play school. Moore said her favorite thing to do was grade papers which, she joked, is now what she dislikes doing the most.
Paige Evans, who is also a sixth grade math teacher at AMS and has worked with Moore for six years, said Moore is phenomenal and someone she aspires to be like professionally.
“The way she runs her classroom and the way she gets to know the kids, it’s something that I look up to. It’s a good example for me to follow,” Evans said.
Prior to the pandemic, the hardest part of Moore’s job, she said, was “walking away feeling like I didn’t do enough or wishing I could have done more to see students grow and to help build them and develop their greatest potential.”
“There’s only certain things that you can control while you have the students within your physical presence. There are so many other issues that they may face that no matter how much to try to pour into them, the reality of things when they walk out of your classroom and go back to what they know to be the norm kind of takes the forefront of all that you try to do in the classroom,” Moore said.
The learning gaps due to the pandemic, Moore said, are the biggest challenges she faces right now. She said when the school shut down in March 2020, a lot of learning was missed. Moore said a lot of things were lost during that time.
“There are so many gaps that we’re still trying to fill that may not ever get completely filled, but we can’t continue to use that as an excuse.”
Evans said Moore is very hands-on in the classroom and thorough in the way she teaches.
Moore said the most satisfying part of her job is “establishing and building those relationships with students that extend beyond the time that I have them in the classroom. I’ve taken the opportunity to go to basketball games, I travel to see them, I go to (their) church, I’ve even been to baptisms.”
“It satisfies me to know I’m not just their classroom teacher. I step outside of the classroom, and I want to extend myself to them beyond just those four walls within the building of the school,” Moore said.
Evans said, “Her (Moore) heart is getting to know the kids and building that relationship with them. She does that before she teaches them, every year. She is very involved in their lives, not just in the building.”
Moore is very much there for her students, Evans said, and her students know it.
Moore said she is passionate about what she does and loves to try to nurture her students.
“To teach is to touch a life forever. I’ll always hold fast to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.