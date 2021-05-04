Arrests
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 48, 110 Thomas St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Connie Aycock Boyd, 64, 16284 Alabama 251, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $32,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Oneal Vance, 31, 5204 Warren Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Megan Kay Lynn Mansel, 30, 23650 Slate Road, Athens; identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christine Ann Willis, 30, 1200 Woodridge Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Athens police)
• Timotheus Tyree Mason, 31, 801 Sanders St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Gregory Glen Craig, 57, 18240 Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens; felony DUI and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Jake Harley Modica, 31, 20409 Hogan Drive, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
