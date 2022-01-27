Mazda Toyota Manufacturing started its Mazda production line Wednesday, and officials said the $2.3 billion Limestone County automotive plant will add 1,200 employees this year as it continues to transform north Alabama.
The first Mazda CX-50, a crossover SUV, rolled off the assembly line four years and two weeks after plans for the plant were announced.
The facility in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County started Toyota production on Sept. 30 and currently employs 2,800 people. The company's goal remains to reach 4,000 employees, which could be attained late this fall. Mark Brazeal, MTM's vice president of administration, said the company has been hiring 50 to 60 employees every Monday and is still accepting applications.
“No one should feel like they don’t have any opportunities," Brazeal said.
The plant's suppliers in the area also haven't reached their maximum employment, according to Brazeal.
Limestone County Commissioner Jason Black, whose District 3 includes the MTM plant, said the large number of available jobs is a positive for the county.
“Some of those people (employees) will come from here," he said. “The ones that don’t come from here will still be in Limestone County. They’ll still be buying gas in Limestone County, eating in Limestone County and maybe even shopping some in Limestone County."
The Toyota production line — named Apollo by Decatur native Lance Fulks as a tribute to Huntsville's space program heritage — is manufacturing the 2022 Corolla Cross, an entry-level sports utility vehicle. The Mazda line is called Discovery.
Brazeal said MTM plans to add a second shift for each vehicle by late summer or this fall. However, Brazeal said that timeline could be affected by numerous factors.
Janette Hostettler, vice president of production, said Limestone County’s MTM is “the only automotive plant in the world that builds two brand new vehicles on two separate lines.”
Jeff Guyton, president and CEO of Mazda North American Operations, said the production of the CX-50 at the Limestone County plant signifies the importance of the North American market to Mazda and also Mazda’s commitment to investing in the United States.
Mazda became the latest automaker to assemble vehicles in Alabama, joining Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai.
“The first Mazda CX-50 models rolling down the assembly line at MTM, following on the heels of the debut of Toyota’s Corolla Cross just months ago, means that five different automakers are today building world-class vehicles in Alabama," Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said in a statement.
The Mazda CX-50 will be available in dealerships in spring 2022.
The number of cars currently being produced by MTM's Limestone County plant is constantly changing, Brazeal said.
“Almost every single week or every other week we’re changing the production number because we’re continuing to ramp up," he said.
Jessica Luther, external affairs specialist, said production will steadily increase throughout this year.
“We anticipate by June of this year to be producing 600 cars a day. At one point we’ll be up to a car every 83 seconds,” Luther said.
When MTM reaches maximum production, Brazeal said, there will be 150,000 of each vehicle produced per year, totaling 300,000 cars.
Brazeal said that all MTM suppliers are in place. “They’re all hiring and training and ramping up their production just like we are.”
