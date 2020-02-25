The application process is relatively simple and initially done online for the 4,000 jobs that will be needed by 2022 when full staffing has been reached at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant being built in Limestone County.
Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager of human resources for staffing and development at Mazda Toyota, said production jobs will begin at $17 an hour.
“Team members are eligible for wage progression increases each six months from the start rate of $17 to the top rate of $23 over a six-year period,” she said.
She said the initial screening of applicants is accomplished online.
“At the beginning stages, everything goes through an automation process,” Ferguson said. “Are you willing to work rotating shifts, willing and able to work overtime, willing to consent to a drug screening and background check?”
Ferguson, who was hired in August, said once the basic questions are completed, candidates will take an assessment that lasts about 1½ to 2 hours.
“If they successfully pass the assessment, they will immediately be picked for a day of work assessment,” she said. “(The candidate will schedule) and they come to the assessment center. ... After that, they will be given a timeline.”
After completion of the application process, company officials said, it may take three months or more before an offer is extended.
Ferguson said Mazda Toyota eventually will have two production shifts — 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 3:45 a.m. — Monday through Friday. Employees will work rotating shifts every four weeks.
She said the hours allow both shifts to spend time with their families and school-age children. The company will have two production lines, one for a planned Mazda SUV and one for a new-to-market Toyota SUV.
The company is hoping for a large number of applicants because only a small percentage will eventually make it through the process to become an employee.
Toni Eberhart of corporate communications with Mazda Toyota said the company “anticipates the need to receive between 40,000 and 50,000 total applications over the two-year mass hiring process in order to satisfy our need for 3,000 production team members to support the plant.”
“This is due to the 7% pass rate through our application and assessment process,” she continued.
Local residents interested in applying with the company should visit mazdatoyota.com and click on production job opportunities.
Mazda Toyota had about 300 employees in mid-January but has been busy hiring since.
Feguson said about 1,000 construction workers are at the site daily as they build the 3.7 million-square-foot facility in the Greenbrier area of Limestone County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.