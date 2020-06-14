FLORETTE — Alexandria Hammock waits for her turn to practice auto body buffing, sanding and polishing skills at a workplace simulation station, part of the training for her new job with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.
“I’m starting a new journey in my career,” said Hammock, 32.
“I’ve been in management for the last 10 years,” she said, but after moving to Decatur from Indiana, she decided to try the manufacturing field. She applied and was hired for a job in the Mazda Toyota paint shop.
Hammock started her new job May 18 and will spend part of her summer in the auto collision technology facility at the Morgan County Schools Technology Park at Brewer High. The facility has a new role this summer — training some of the new employees hired to work at the paint shop.
“Our original plan was to send these team members to other U.S. Toyota manufacturing facilities to train,” said Mazda Toyota spokeswoman Toni Eberhart. “However, as we have prioritized the health and safety of our team members, and that of the employees at other plants, we arranged for the training to be completed in partnership with the school.”
Eberhart said training for new hires is also taking place at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur and the Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville.
Stations are set up across the facility so employees can hone sanding, buffing and polishing skills on a flat panel with no defects, then move on to practice spot repair of defects on a painted surface.
“This is the first time (the technology park) has partnered with industry in such a capacity,” Eberhart said.
She said the arrangement provides an opportunity for the park and its staff to engage in Mazda Toyota’s training and processes and support the company’s hiring needs leading up to production. The joint venture company is building a 3.7-million-square-foot plant in the Greenbrier area, with production to start next year. The plant is expected eventually to employ nearly 4,000 workers.
“We’re re-creating the same defects and using the same tools” that employees will find at the real workplace, said Patrick Davis, a group leader for Mazda Toyota’s paint shop.
Hammock, who lives in Decatur, and eight other employees in this group will next move to the Alabama Robotics Technology Park for basic fundamental skills, following another group of nine who have already been at the Brewer location. Both groups are scheduled to return to the Brewer location to review the skills they learned there.
Numerous safety precautions are in place, due to COVID-19. The training stations are 6 feet apart and participants wear face masks, sanitize their hands before moving to a station and sanitize the surface before starting the training process. Trainees' temperatures are also checked.
Glenn Winton, collision repair instructor for nearly 10 years at the Technology Park, is the lead trainer for the Mazda Toyota employees this summer and will be able to share the simulated workplace experience with his students when they return.
“Our job is to get students ready for the next level, whether it’s college or work,” said Jeremy Childers, the school district’s career and technical education/workforce development director. “This partnership is invaluable.”
Twenty-six-year-old Brady Haverkamp started his new job with Mazda Toyota in early May, after a temporary layoff, due to the pandemic, from his job as a line cook at a Huntsville restaurant.
“I get to be on my feet, working with my hands and learning a new art,” said Haverkamp, who lives in Harvest.
His father and two brothers, all engineers, told Haverkamp about the company’s application process.
“They pointed me in this direction,” he said. “This gives me the opportunity to get into a field that has promise.”
Hammock also likes the hands-on aspect of the work.
“And there’s a family environment here,” she said. “We work as a team; we work as one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.