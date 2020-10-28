Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, the joint venture company building an automotive plant in the Greenbrier area, has hired more than 750 employees and has a new logo developed through a Decatur firm.
The company announced the developments Tuesday.
“Phase 2 of hiring for production team members is planned for later this year,” according to Toni Eberhart, with Mazda Toyota corporate communications. “The jobs are not yet posted. We will resume applications later this year” with the specific date to be determined and shared closer to the live date.
“We will hire up to 3,200 additional team members in phases between now and 2022,” Eberhart said.
The facility, where production is scheduled to start next year, will manufacture up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and up to 150,000 units of a yet-to-be announced Toyota SUV each year, according to the company. The company is investing $2.3 billion in the complex.
Mazda Toyota also revealed its corporate logo, which was developed through a partnership with Decatur-based marketing agency Red Sage Communications.
“The development process for the MTM logo was very intentional,” said Mark Brazeal, Mazda Toyota’s vice president of administration, in a release. “We solicited the collaboration and support of our entire team — from production employees to executive officers — to ensure there was meaning in nearly every facet of the design.”
Ellen Didier, Red Sage Communications’ founder and president, said the company is honored to be chosen for the partnership.
“The opportunity to work collaboratively with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing’s team to develop their new logo and brand identity was tremendously exciting,” she said. “The company’s brand values of innovation and collaboration, as well as a desire to relate to and connect with the north Alabama community, were key inspirations for the design.”
The logo, which reads “MTM,” is composed of two sides joined by three lines representing the company origin and foundation of support from its parent companies, Mazda and Toyota.
Local students were also part of the logo’s creation.
The logo uses a custom red that was created through a mix of three shades of paint: Alabama State Red, Toyota Red and Mazda Soul Red. The blend was created by students at the Limestone County Career Technical Center and was painted on the vehicle cabs that are used to complete potential employee assessments at the Alabama Industrial Development Training/MTM Assessment Center.
“They challenged us to come up with a color,” and students were sent seven cabs in all to paint, said John Wilson, a director at the center. The project has “strengthened the partnership between our board of education and Mazda Toyota.”
