Limestone County voters elected Joshua McLaughlin as sheriff Tuesday, the first elected sheriff other than Mike Blakely since 1978, and also seated political newcomer Derrick Gatlin on the County Commission and Henry Fudge on the county Board of Education.
McLaughlin, previously chief investigator at the Limestone County District Attorney's Office, was appointed to replace his 10-term predecessor. Blakely was automatically removed from office in August 2021 when he was convicted of first-degree theft and using his public office for personal gain.
McLaughlin, 40, beat four other Republican challengers in the primaries on May 24. In the general election Tuesday, McLaughlin beat independent challenger Randy King, 58. There was no Democrat in the race.
McLaughlin on Tuesday night said his plans now that he has been elected are to continue doing what he has been doing.
“Just continuing to be a part of the (drug) task force working with other agencies to address the drug problems, continue to get involved with the community. I think we need to try to grow the department to fit the growth of the population so we can better do our jobs,” he said.
McLaughlin will serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $150,790.
Gatlin, 50, will be sworn in as the new Limestone County District 3 commissioner on Nov. 16. Gatlin beat 26-year-old Democrat Stephanie Manning. Gatlin will serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $65,218.
“It has always been a passion of mine to serve as county commissioner,” Gatlin said Tuesday night. “I greatly appreciate the voters of District 3 for putting their faith in me as county commissioner. I look forward to working with all county departments and the citizens to keep Limestone County moving forward.”
Gatlin fills the seat vacated by Republican Jason Black, who made an unsuccessful run for the state House District 2 seat.
Fudge, a 76-year-old Republican, will be sworn in Dec. 13 as the new Limestone County Board of Education District 1 member. Fudge beat Democrat Sheryl Scales, 60. The incumbent, Charles Shoulders, did not seek reelection.
“The way I look at it the Lord led me to throw my hat in the ring and it was OK with me whichever way he decided. He decided for me to take the next step and see what I can do to help these young people stay safe,” Fudge said. “Safe from physical harm and safe from indoctrination.”
Board members are selected for four-year terms at an annual salary of $6,600.
Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission chairman, said McLaughlin has done a good job despite taking office in the middle of a term.
“He’s made some adjustments, but I think when he gets to his next term, he’ll be able to make more adjustments that he wants to make. I think he’ll do a good job at it,” Daly said.
Fannie Everson, 80, was voting at the polls in Limestone County on Tuesday. She said there are certain things she looked for in all the candidates.
“Equality and honesty and most of all help for us elderly people,” she said.
Everson said she still supports Blakely, and McLaughlin needs to take pointers from him.
Milton Norman, 67, voted Tuesday and said there are things McLaughlin can do during his term to restore confidence in the Sheriff’s Office.
“Be straight about things and stand up for the people of Limestone County. And don’t let it go to their head,” he said. “As long as a sheriff is honest and works for the people and still makes his name.”
Daly, who was unopposed for reelection as commission chairman, said he believes the commission is working efficiently and believes Gatlin will add to that.
“I hope they just keep moving the county forward and keep everything going in the right direction,” he said.
Norman said he would like Gatlin to target littering and pave more rural roads.
“They’re paving the neighborhoods that’s selling and then the better neighborhoods,” he said. “In the meantime, back on the county roads, it’s knocking our cars all to pieces.”
Everson said she would like to see Gatlin do more for the community and have trash pickup once a month for larger items.
“I never understood why the counties don’t have (large debris) trash pickup. City’s got it, why can't the counties have it,” she said. “We pay our taxes … but we’re not getting all the benefits.”
Daly has advice for the Fudge in his new position.
“I tell them … get in there and do the best they can. Just work with the people that are in there and keep everything moving forward,” he said.
Norman said Fudge needs to listen to the people and the students more than officials have in the past.
Everson said she has grandchildren in school, and she wants to see the new board member do more to protect the students and to pay them more attention.
Daryl Sammet ran unopposed for Limestone County District 1 commissioner. His seat and Daly's were the only other two commission seats open this year. Gretta Kilgore ran unopposed for Limestone County Board of Education District 2, and Ronald Christ Jr. ran unopposed for District 3.
Gray West faced no opposition for Limestone County District Court Judge Place 1 and David T. Puckett was unopposed for Limestone County District Court Judge Place 2. Brian Patterson, Limestone County Revenue Commissioner, and Mike West, the county coroner, also were unopposed.
