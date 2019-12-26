ATHENS — Two men were taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during an altercation Wednesday night, according to Athens police.
The police report said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of G and G Grocery parking lot at U.S. 72 and Hine Street.
Police said one man was taken to the Athens-Limestone Hospital by ambulance and the other man was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
Neither victim is believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators are searching for a motive for the shooting and are urging witnesses to the altercation to contact Athens police at 256-233-8700 or visit athensalabama.us/206/police.
