ATHENS — Defense lawyers presented witnesses explaining Sheriff Mike Blakely’s actions and vouching for his character Wednesday as Blakely’s corruption trial drew closer to the point where the jury will decide his fate.
Blakely, who has been sheriff of Limestone County for 38 years, is charged with nine felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft and ethics violations.
Defense lawyer Robert Tuten told Judge Pamela Baschab on Wednesday that “I think we’ll probably finish tomorrow.” Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman said prosecutors would discuss overnight whether they would then call rebuttal witnesses.
Whether Blakely himself will testify is not known. The sheriff has sat quietly through the trial in his casual uniform with an open collar, occasionally whispering to his attorneys. When court is in recess, Blakely chats with bystanders about sheriff business and small talk.
Blakely is accused of putting campaign funds into his personal bank account, but political consultant Steve Raby testified Wednesday that in campaigns, “there are always examples of money being deposited in the wrong account.” He said these mistakes are typically corrected by moving the money to the campaign account and amending reports to the secretary of state.
He said the people running small campaigns are not experts. “Nobody hires attorneys and accountants to go through all this stuff.”
Candidates raise money after elections to pay debts, Raby said. They also have out-of-pocket campaign expenses, such as giving cash to a group of youths who have distributed campaign materials to buy pizza and not asking for receipts.
Under questioning by Assistant Attorney General Clark Morris, Raby resisted making judgments about a hypothetical transfer of funds from a consultant to a candidate, a scenario that resembled what Blakely is accused of doing with consultant Trent Willis.
“You make it simple,” Raby told her. “It’s not simple.” He said that he didn’t have enough information to offer an opinion and that “it depends on the circumstances.”
But when she asked whether it is illegal for a candidate to take money from a campaign account for his own personal use, Raby said yes.
County Commissioner Jason Black said that he and Blakely were conducting county business when they mingled with potential vendors for goods and services during a conference of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama at Orange Beach in 2016. For example, Blakely was shopping for a new communication system.
They played in a golf tournament on Monday of that week with a vendor and spoke with vendors in an exhibit hall Tuesday, Black said. He wanted to “see what they have to offer … and what they can do for me.” Blakely was “with me the entire time” as they toured the exhibits. “He walked around with me.”
Around lunchtime, “it was suggested to go to Biloxi (Mississippi).” They, along with then-Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough and then-Commissioner Steve Turner, drove to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, where they played golf and visited the gambling hall. Black said he people-watched but didn’t spend all his time with Blakely, who was gambling and won sizably.
“We don’t hold hands and walk around together,” Black said. “Everybody kind of goes their own way.”
He said he didn’t pay for the golf or hotel rooms and thought they were complimentary. Asked how much business was discussed, Black said, “Very little.”
He said Blakely gave him a $500 casino chip. Beckman noted that the County Commission sets the sheriff’s budget and asked whether Black would let anyone bribe or influence him or trade on friendship.
“Most definitely not,” Black said, “… because I was elected to do my job.”
Yarbrough returned to Orange Beach after one night in Biloxi to rejoin his wife and family, Black said. Black, Turner and Blakely spent a second night, and Blakely drove the two commissioners early Thursday to Mobile, where Yarbrough picked them up and the three commissioners went back to Orange Beach for a required meeting.
Blakely did not return with them. Prosecutors showed bank records Tuesday as evidence that Blakely stopped at Wind Creek casino at Atmore.
Cary Ziegler, who bought a house from Blakely in 2015, said he learned belatedly that his water meter was tied to Blakely’s barn and that he had bought more land than he expected. He said Blakely paid his portion of the water bill until he could get the meter changed and did not make an issue of the land, calling it his own mistake.
Jerry Davis, husband of Debbie Davis, the sheriff’s chief clerk, said he readily agreed with his wife to wire Blakely a $1,000 loan — their personal money — while he was in Biloxi.
“I said we’ll send him whatever he needs,” Jerry Davis said. “… I told her to do it … because he’s a friend.” He said the money was paid back.
Defense attorney Nickolas Heatherly asked whether Davis lent the money because he feared his wife would lose her job, and Davis said no. He said “we’ve all done that” — lend money to a friend.
Alicia Sanders said that while handling payroll for the County Commission in 2013, “I made the mistake” of paying the sheriff too much money when he got a raise. Blakely was supposed to receive 85 percent of the presiding circuit judge’s newly raised pay, but the sheriff got 100 percent until auditors caught the error in 2014 and Blakely paid back almost $30,000.
Sanders gave her testimony in a deposition Monday. Another woman read her answers aloud for the jury Wednesday.
Lt. Tammy Waddell, assistant jail administrator, testified about interviews and previous testimony she gave in the state’s investigation of Blakely. She said she initially misstated some details about the 2016 Orange Beach trip because she was thinking about “a different year,” but offered correct information later because “I wanted to be truthful.”
When she set out to do an interview with investigators in Huntsville, Blakely told her, “Hon, just go and tell the truth,” according to Waddell.
She described the interview as heated, but no friction was evident in a recorded portion of the interview that was played for the jurors; in fact, she said on the tape that the two interviewers had behaved professionally. She explained in court Wednesday that by that point in the interview, “I was so ready to get out of that office.” She reiterated that she “felt like I had been browbeat” and that “they wanted me to say something I knew was not true.”
She said that she and Capt. Vanessa Rich, the jail administrator, attended the conference with Blakely. Waddell and Rich attended a breakout session for sheriffs. Other testimony indicated that Blakely was in Biloxi at the time.
Waddell and Roy Brooks, now a communications supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, testified about three inmates who helped renovate a building for HiGo LLC in 2015 (which prosecutors say was part of an exchange of favors with Blakely). Both said that when Blakely learned that the inmates had not received their latest paycheck, Blakely insisted that they be repaid right away or they couldn’t do any further work. They were paid the same day.
Brooks said he was acting work-release director in 2015 and was in charge of the HiGo inmates. The project was expected to take just a few days, but “I dropped the ball” and it went longer, he said. The paycheck complaint brought it back to his attention.
The inmates were trusties, not on work release, he said.
If they had been on work release, agreements would have been signed by the inmates and the employer. The employer would have had to provide workers’ compensation insurance and be responsible for injuries on the job.
Many of Friday’s witnesses said they are Blakely’s friends and have never known him to do anything dishonest or illegal. Some admitted that because they are friends, they would not want him to be convicted.
The trial will resume today at 9 a.m. in the Limestone County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.