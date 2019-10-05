ATHENS — A Toney woman was in Limestone County Jail without bail set Saturday evening, charged with murder in the death of her 13-month-old baby, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, left her child inside a locked car overnight Friday and into the afternoon hours Saturday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of Alabama 251 and U.S. 31 Saturday afternoon, where Athens Police and the Athens Fire Department were on the scene with a vehicle containing the child, his mother and grandmother, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities determined the infant had been left inside a vehicle overnight on East Limestone Road, and that the mother and grandmother were attempting to take the child to the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The baby was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators determined Case had left her residence on East Limestone Road between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday with her child buckled into a front-facing car seat and without strapping the seat into the vehicle. Case traveled both Limestone and Madison Counties dumpster diving while the child was in the vehicle. She returned home around 5:40 a.m. Saturday and left the baby in the vehicle when she went inside the home and went to bed. Case awoke around 1:30 p.m. when the baby’s grandmother came to the residence to see him. She woke Case up by banging on the door when she couldn’t find her grandchild. They searched for the baby and found him in the car, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office said that instead of seeking immediate medical help, Case took the child into the home and placed him in the shower. The grandmother called 911, loaded the child in the car with Case, and met Athens Police at the Recreation Center at Alabama 251 and U.S. 31.
The Sheriff's Department said Case was out of jail on bond for a first-degree robbery.
