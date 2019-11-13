ATHENS — A three-vehicle accident in Athens this morning killed an 11-month-old girl and injured three other people, according to Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Everly Derringer died in the 11 a.m. accident at U.S. 31 and Elm Street, Johnson said. One injured person was transported to Huntsville Hospital and the others were transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital. Police have not released the names of the people injured in the crash.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing, Johnson said.
