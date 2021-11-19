MOORESVILLE — The firm that developed an industrial park across from Calhoun Community College has begun work on another industrial park north of Mooresville that an official said will give Limestone County an additional asset to attract companies.
Work has started on two of 10 buildings planned at Mooresville Industrial Park for industrial or commercial warehouse uses. The park is at 25150 Will McComb Drive off of Mooresville Road, just north of Interstate 565.
“Because the park is in play right now, that adds to our inventory of offerings to companies that call and inquire about moving here," said Bethany Shockney, president and CEO of Limestone County Economic Development Association.
“It’s distribution-like, industrial, commercial, whatever, and so that gives us more inventory in our county from which to pick if we had somebody call and inquire,” she said.
Construction began about 2½ months ago on buildings No. 1 and No. 10, according to Kerrick Whisenant, president of Limestone Building Group, which is developing the park. Whisenant said the goal is to have the buildings completed in about 18 months from the time they started.
Building No. 1 will have 83,600 square feet and will be available as one or two units. Building No. 10 will have 10 units, each with 2,400 square feet.
The number of jobs this park will bring in depends on what each building is used for, according to Eddie Hill, owner of the Mooresville Industrial Park.
“It may be a warehouse with a few people, but that’s supporting the warehousing efforts of all the other jobs that have come to the area," Hill said. "It could be several hundred jobs if it’s manufacturing.”
County and Mooresville Industrial Park officials discussed its development during a groundbreaking event at the site Thursday.
Hill said potential tenants have already shown interest in the park, but he said he couldn't disclose more information about them at this time.
There have been a few obstacles to overcome in getting the park underway, Hill said.
“You always have to figure out where the utilities are. The inflation of the economy is one of those things where the price of steel has gone up over time so those are things we have to work out," he said. "Minor issues, but nothing out of the ordinary with what we’d expect with construction.”
According to Hill, the park is located on a former cotton field.
“We’re about 5 feet lower than the original ground here, where we had to take off over 12 inches of topsoil from crop land from years ago.”
Limestone Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the county is working on a project to improve Mooresville Road.
“Maybe within the next year or so we’ll have this Mooresville Road updated to have turning lanes and signals.”
The quaint atmosphere of Mooresville, south of I-565, will not be disrupted by the new park, Daly said. “It’s already kind of an industrial area right here," he said.
Daly said the interstate works as a boundary between the park and the town.
Building Nos. 2, 3 and 5 are planned for use as one or two units. Buildings 2 and 3 will each have 104,500 square feet while No. 5 will have 83,600 square feet. Building No. 9 will have 20,000 square feet.
Limestone Building Group previously renovated the former Delphi Building No. 21 across U.S. 31 from Calhoun. The building became a part of South Limestone Industrial Park, which covers about 41 acres on the north and south sides of Sandy Road in Tanner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.