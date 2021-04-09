ATHENS — Improvements for more than 30 miles of Limestone County-maintained roads are planned for this year.
Twenty-two miles of resurfacing projects and patching work are included in the county’s 2021 paving schedule, approved by the Limestone County Commission in a 4-0 vote this week. The $1.136 million in work, which includes plant mix and chip seal road resurfacing and patching in various locations, is expected to get started around the second week of May.
The 16 projects approved this week are in addition to projects to resurface portions of four Limestone County roads — nearly 11 miles in all — that will use proceeds from the state’s Rebuild Alabama gas tax for road and bridge construction. The estimated cost for that work is $1.24 million.
“It’s quite a paving schedule we have this year,” County Engineer Marc Massey told commissioners.
The projects are:
• Resurfacing and striping on Black Road from Interstate 65 to Holt Road.
• Resurfacing and striping on Newby Road from Gray Road north to U.S. 72.
• Resurfacing and striping on New Cut Road from U.S. 72 to Blackburn Road.
• Resurfacing and striping on Snake Road from Fielding Road to Shaw Road.
The commission also approved the purchase of a rubber-tire asphalt paver from Chattanooga-based Roadtec for $394,616, through a cooperative purchasing program. It will replace a 10-year-old paver.
The old paver is capable of putting down a maximum of 600 tons of asphalt a day, while the new one is capable of applying 1,600 to 1,800 tons of asphalt a day, according to Massey.
“This is a road paver you see contractors” using, Massey said.
Massey said county crews put out 20,000 tons of asphalt and contractors applied 13,000 tons of asphalt in road projects last year, and this year he expects county crews and contractors will each apply 12,000 tons of asphalt.
“Hopefully we can bring our costs down,” Massey said. He expects to have the equipment by May 1.
The paving projects, in order of the construction timeline, are:
• District 1: Clem Road from Thach Road to Upper Fort Hampton Road, and Coggins Road from Old School House Road to Alabama 53.
• District 3: Buddy Garrett Road from Airport Road to Garrett Road, Hatchett Ridge Road from Nuclear Plant Road to the dead end, and Laughmiller Road from Rogers Group quarry to U.S. 31.
• District 2: Burgreen Road from Huntsville-Brownsferry Road to U.S. 72, Copperfield Lane from Dickens Lane to U.S. 72, and Andrea Lane from Hutchins Circle to County Line Road.
• District 4: Patching various roads.
• District 1: Drawbaugh Road from Holt Road to Mooresville Road, Clement Gin Road from Alabama 251 to the dead end, and Bridges Road from Jennings Chapel Road to McKee Road.
• District 3: Sod Road from U.S. 72 to the dead end, Grubbs Road from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, Bell Road from Zehner Road to Blackburn Road, and Hammons Road from Grubbs Road to Bell Road.
• District 4: Patching various roads.
• District 1: Duggar Road from Piney Chapel Road to the dead end, and Roberts Road from Elkton Road to the dead end.
• District 4: Chapman Hollow Road from Alabama 99 to Easter Ferry Road.
• District 2: Craft Road from its west end to McCulley Mill Road, Craft Lane from the pipe crossing to the dead end, and Ransom Springs Drive from Craft Lane to the dead end.
• District 3: Zehner Road from Brownsferry Road to Ripley Road.
• District 2: Capshaw Road from Jones Road to East Limestone Road, and Providence Drive from Mooresville Road to the joint past Summerfield Drive.
“We’re looking at around the first of October finishing the list, (although) it could go longer,” Massey said.
Three of the Rebuild Alabama projects — resurfacing and striping Black Road from Interstate 65 to Holt Road, Newby Road from Gray Road north to U.S. 72 and Snake Road from Fielding Road to Shaw Road — are to be paid 100% with money from the Rebuild Alabama program. The resurfacing and striping of New Cut Road from U.S. 72 to Blackburn Road will use Rebuild Alabama funds and Federal Aid Exchange Funds.
Alabama lawmakers approved the Rebuild Alabama legislation in 2019, increasing the state gas tax by 10 cents over a three-year period. Massey said patching work on New Cut Road would start this week.
In other business, Limestone Democratic Party Chairman Ken Hines asked county officials to get public input on how to spend the money the county will receive under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan before it receives advice or recommendations from the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
“We’re waiting to see what we can spend the money on,” said Commission Chairman Collin Daly. He said the county will have several years to spend the money.
Rules for spending the funds haven’t been issued from the U.S. Department of Treasury, but the federal relief act makes it clear the money can be used beyond costs specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. The act includes $4.04 billion for Alabama, with about $951 million to go to counties, including $19.18 million for Limestone County, and $779 million for municipalities in the state.
