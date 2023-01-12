ATHENS — The Athens Arts League hopes to complete restoration by midspring on an 85-year-old downtown building that will serve the community as a music venue, recording studio and space for other arts.
Diane Lehr, an Arts League founder and board member, said when the renovation is complete at the Scout Music House, it will have been worth the effort that has included volunteers removing hundreds of staples and nails from floors to prepare them for refinishing.
“For me, what will make it worth it is seeing the community and Athens have an opportunity, especially for children and teenagers, to let their imagination and their dreams come to pass,” she said.
The Scout Music House at 313 E. Washington St. was built in 1938 for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. It was used by the Athens City Board of Education from 1965 to 2012. The city now owns the building but is leasing it for a nominal amount to the nonprofit Athens Arts League.
Garth Lovvorn Jr., Arts League president, said renovations to the exterior of the Scout Music House were completed about five years ago. The house received a new roof and siding, and the exterior was painted. Lovvorn said the beginning of the COVID pandemic in 2020 then delayed interior renovation.
“The Scout House renovation of the project has been in a slow but steady process since March of 2022 when the renovation of the interior was started,” he said.
The first step in the interior work involved removing several hundred feet of wood strips from the ceiling.
“The strips were removed because … you had to remove them in order to put insulation up in the rafters,” Lovvorn said. “They also had to be removed in order to put Sheetrock up there.”
In April, the Athens City Council allocated $60,000 toward the house. Lovvorn reported at the time that the Arts League had received $6,000 in donations from individuals and businesses.
Lovvorn said the old HVAC unit was replaced and Athens Utilities connected power to the building. He said at one time the city provided the power at no charge but now the Arts League pays for the electricity. Next, Lovvorn said, the doors were hung and the window trim installed.
The project then ran into a hitch with the house's hardwood floors that had been covered by carpet. Baseboards could not be installed until the floor was restored.
“It was deemed appropriate that in order to maintain its historic integrity the hardwood would need to be finished and recoated," Lovvorn said.
“Beginning in late September, Athens Arts League board members and other volunteers began the process of prepping the floors for finishing. Before the actual finishing could take place, it was necessary for volunteers to remove hundreds of nails and staples in the floor as well as a thick layer of dried and hardened glue.”
Lehr said it was not difficult to find volunteers.
“We had two or three different groups of people that came in and just pulled nails out of the floors so that it would be more affordable when the professional came in to refinish them; the hard work would be done,” she said.
That process, Lovvorn said, lasted from late September until mid-November. A contractor completed refinishing the floor in late December, he said.
Lovvorn said the next phase will include laying tile in the two bathrooms, completing hanging of the baseboards, painting the interior, finishing plumbing and lighting, pressure washing, cleaning and purchasing a fire extinguisher.
“That will bring it to a point where we can get a certificate of occupancy,” he said. “Once that’s done, we’ll be able to go ahead and outfit it, bring the recording gear in, get the internet hooked up and we’ll have our setup at that point.”
Lovvorn said he hopes to have everything completed by mid-spring.
A few grants have been received for the project. Together Renewing And Improving Limestone gave the house an $1,800 grant for a drum circle in June for kids at the Athens Boys & Girls Club. The house was awarded a $1,500 grant from Venturi and a $5,000 grant from Duke Energy Renewables, both of which were received at the end of 2022.
Lovvorn said since April they have received $3,000 in donations from businesses and individuals.
There is $9,345 left from the city's $60,000 allocation, Lovvorn said. He said $18,171 was spent to replace the HVAC system, $10,147 was spent for a contractor to hang and finish Sheetrock, and $5,500 was spent for a contractor to install doors and trims. Lovvorn said the rest of the money has been spent on items such as electrical work.
Since 2015, the league has run High Cotton Arts at 103 W. Washington St. They hold concerts, author meet-and-greets, teach art classes, host cultural events and rent out space for artists to sell their artwork, among other events.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.