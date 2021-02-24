ATHENS — When Nicole Beasley wasn’t having any success finding a teaching job after getting her secondary education degree in 1986, one of her friends suggested nursing as a career path.
More than 30 years later, Beasley has enjoyed a long career in nursing and clinical education, and her son has followed her into the medical field. Justin Beasley started his medical residency training at a Chattanooga hospital last year.
“A nurse friend at church kept urging me to go to nursing school and I finally gave in,” Nicole Beasley said. “I believe it was God’s plan all along. I just took the long way around.”
Beasley returned to school, earning a nursing degree from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 1992, and started working as an aid at Athens-Limestone Hospital in her hometown of Athens.
Her next move was to the operating room, where she spent 25 years, 11 of those years as the director of surgical services.
Now, as the hospital’s clinical education specialist, her job combines both of her college degrees as she helps teach general and clinical orientation for patient care assistants and helps with RN clinical orientation. She also teaches American Heart Association classes.
“My career has been rewarding because I have been able to help lots of patients,” said Beasley, 57. “In the OR, we fixed specific issues but we also provided a friendly, calming attitude to help make the patient feel at ease.
“We treat patients like family,” said Beasley, an Athens High graduate.
---
General surgery resident
Twenty-six-year-old Justin Beasley shares his mother’s passion for working in the medical field. He received a medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine last May and since July, he’s been a resident in general surgery at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he will be for six years. His plan is to return to Athens, his hometown.
The rewards of his work at Erlanger: “Being able to see direct changes as a result of what you’re able to do for the patients,” he said.
When Justin Beasley was just 12 or 13, he started volunteering at the Athens hospital during the summer months, transporting patients from the pre-op holding area to the operating room, where his mother worked at the time. He volunteered there through his high school years.
“That got me interested” in medicine, Beasley said. He learned about the early acceptance program at USA's College of Medicine and was tentatively accepted for medical school when he was a senior at Athens High.
Because of his interest in medicine, he received an Emergency Medical Technician certificate from Calhoun Community College when he was still a high school senior and while he was an undergraduate at USA, he earned an advanced EMT license and worked as an advanced EMT in Mobile before starting medical school.
---
'Big smile'
Nicole Beasley spent most of her career in the operating room.
“You love it or you don’t. I did,” she said. “I always loved helping our patients in the OR. We always wanted to make them better.
“It was always exciting to see new things, and the technology advanced greatly in my 25 years. Every day was different and interesting. We always tried to comfort our scared patients with a big smile and a warm blanket.”
She said it was rewarding to see the excitement of total joint replacement patients a few months after surgery over their “new lease on life.”
Now that Nicole Beasley is working in education, “I try to make the staff responsibilities relevant so they can learn the ‘why’ of a rule and not just learn the rule."
“It’s always great to see the light bulb go off and a student really understand what we are trying to teach,” she said. “Ultimately our goal is to equip our staff with the education to be the best PCA or RN possible to take great care of our patients. Excellence always.”
