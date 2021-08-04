A Huntsville man lost his life when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree in Limestone County on Tuesday, according to state troopers.
Troopers reported Patrick Lawrence Hogan, 41, died when his 1996 Honda motorcycle went off the left side of Arrowhead Landing Road near Old Alabama 20, about 10 miles southwest of Madison. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. They said the accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
An investigation into the accident is continuing, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.