Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson is asking motorists parking early for the Christmas parade tonight not to block intersections or impede traffic flow.
Police will tow vehicles that block traffic flow and intersections if they cannot find the owners to move them, Johnson said.
The Limestone County Commission’s annual Christmas tree lighting will be tonight at 5 on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse, and the Athens-Limestone Christmas parade will follow at 6.
Those who cannot attend the tree lighting can view it live on the commission’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimestoneCountyAL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.