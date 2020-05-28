Savannah Dickerson celebrated her high school graduation Friday, with a twist.
The 17-year-old took part in a virtual ceremony in the living room of her Moulton home, watching the televised linkup with her parents, Levi and Regena Dickerson; her grandmother, Lois Turney; and boyfriend, Annarree Mitchell.
The names of each of the 231 graduates from Alabama Connections Academy were announced and, when Dickerson’s name was called out, “my mom, dad and grandma all cheered,” she said. “I felt excited and relieved.”
The ceremony had been scheduled to take place at the University of Montevallo, but was held virtually, due to the pandemic. Still, the event was special for Dickerson and those applauding her.
“I’m the first one in my family (among her parents, brother and grandmother) to graduate from high school,” she said. “My mom pushed me to continue and get my diploma.”
Dickerson has attended Alabama Connections Academy for the past two years. It's a tuition-free online public school for grades K-12, with offices in a Limestone County school. It was launched in August 2017 through a contract between Limestone County Schools and Pearson’s Connections Education.
Dickerson, who has ADHD, wanted to switch from a traditional public school, explaining that she was easily distracted in a regular classroom setting.
“It was difficult for me to focus with a bunch of people around me,” said Dickerson, who liked the virtual program, which provided live online classes.
The school has continued to grow, reaching 2,500 for the school year that’s just ended, said Principal Jodie Dean. “We have grown significantly since the first year,” she said. “And we are incredibly pleased with the consistent interest in our school.”
Students from all 67 Alabama counties were enrolled, with 83 from Limestone County, 56 from Morgan County and fewer than 10 from Lawrence County.
Bret McGill, the president of the Limestone County Board of Education, said the virtual program “isn’t for everybody. But, from my perspective, it gives parents a choice” in education options.
“We expect to see a rise in our interest and overall enrollment, but right now it is challenging to predict,” Dean said. “We understand that many families are ending their semester in a way they did not predict, and with fears of a potential second outbreak of COVID-19, we realize that families are just unsure at this time.”
Typically, households make their final decisions for enrollment near the end of the summer, and “that is when we anticipate seeing a continual increase in student enrollments,” Dean said. “Until more information comes, we are planning for many scenarios as carefully as we can.”
For now, Dickerson, who has a job at a Hartselle restaurant, plans to keep working and save money for college, then take courses at Calhoun Community College next spring. Her goal is to transfer to the University of North Alabama.
“I want to be a pediatric nurse,” she said. “I have a good connection with kids.”
