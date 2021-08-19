There are trees down in Limestone County from Wednesday's storm due to possible straight-line winds, and since there was a possible tornado sighting, the National Weather Service will be sending out a survey team to examine the damage and determine if a tornado did touch down.
A survey team from the National Weather Service in Huntsville is being sent to the damaged sites today to evaluate the damage and will know by this afternoon if there was tornadic activity in Limestone County on Wednesday, according to Andy Kula from the Weather Service.
There were heavy rains, and Brandon Wallace, director of the Athens/Limestone County 911, said he believes the downed trees were from straight-lined winds. He is unaware of any structural damage in the area.
As he was watching the storm, he saw clouds that could be mistaken for a tornado and believes that is all that the possible tornado sighting was.
There were no injuries from the storm, said Wallace.
