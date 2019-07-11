ATHENS — A work release inmate who walked away from his work detail early Sunday morning is back in custody, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremy Tucker, 25, turned himself in Thursday afternoon at the Limestone County Jail and faces a new charge of second-degree escape, said Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young.
Tucker, 25, was one of two work-release inmates who left their jobs at Vulcan Plastics about 4:30 a.m.
On Sunday about 6 p.m., authorities recaptured the other work-release inmate, Bryan Owen Vincent, 41, on Compton Road, west of Lindsay Lane. He was found six miles from the job site on Durham Drive in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.