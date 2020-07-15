ATHENS — Limestone County Schools are still scheduled to reopen with face-to-face classes on Aug. 7, while nearly 2,000 students who chose virtual instruction will get started the following week, on Aug. 12, said Superintendent Randy Shearouse.
Shearouse said that delaying the remote learning startup will give the school district more time to plan and “get that up and running.”
The deadline to sign up for virtual classes was Friday, and 1,968 students, or about a quarter of the district’s in-school population of about 8,300 in the previous school year, signed up for that option, Shearouse said. Remote learning is a semester-long commitment, the superintendent told the school board at its meeting Monday night.
“Three quarters, as of right now, are planning to come back to school,” he said. “The best education (students) can receive is face-to-face instruction. I don’t think anyone will argue that point. Just how can we do that safely” and in an organized way?
“It’d be great if we had a one-page document that told us everything we needed to do, but that’s not out there,” Shearouse said. “We’re doing the best we can,” he said, to have a plan that provides “the best education possible” for Limestone County students and a safe environment for students and employees.
State School Superintendent Eric Mackey announced last month that all Alabama schools will reopen for traditional classes this fall, but also offer options for virtual learning for parents who aren't comfortable with their children returning. He did say that the “road map” for reopening was subject to change “based on the spread of the virus.”
Among the Limestone County district’s safety measures for school startup: hand sanitizing stations, random temperature checks, separate well/sick rooms in nurses’ offices and daily sanitizing of all lockers, high-traffic areas and classrooms. Also, students and staff will be encouraged to practice social distancing and are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks. Students with symptoms will be quarantined or isolated as required.
Reviewing masks
Shearouse said Mackey’s “original road map” for reopening schools didn’t call for every student to wear a mask. “We’ll continue to look at that and make some determination,” he said.
With nearly 2,000 students learning remotely the number of students in the schools will be reduced, which will “allow for more spacing,” Shearouse said. “That will definitely be a factor.”
Shearouse said meetings with principals were scheduled Tuesday, and they would be asked to find out which teachers would be interested in virtual instruction.
In addressing the semester-long commitment for the remote option, Shearouse said, “we didn’t want students going back and forth (between virtual and face-to-face instruction). That would create hardships on our teachers and planning, and if you’re going to hire teachers for virtual instruction, you can’t have them going back and forth either.
“So we felt like it was important for individuals to commit for at least a semester so that we can make plans moving forward in the fall.”
The district will use SchoolsPLP for virtual instruction for grades K-5, and Edgenuity curriculum for grades 6-12. The Alabama State Department of Education contracted with an Arizona company to provide the virtual learning option SchoolsPLP for Alabama students this fall.
After-school activities
Shearouse said district officials are looking at limiting after-school activities for the first month.
“I think it’s real important that first month that we really limit activities at the school,” he said. “Now sports are still out there and that’s still allowed as you know, but any of the other activities, we just need to limit that so we can make sure we have a good handle on making sure everyone is taken care of.”
He noted that for marching bands, most classes are held during sixth and seventh periods of the school day.
Students enrolled in the school district's virtual academy may participate in band, sports and other extracurricular activities.
Of the students who signed up for virtual instruction, 477 requested devices from the school system, according to Shearouse. The school board last month voted to spend more than $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief money to buy Chromebooks, iPads and related gear for K-12 students to use during the school year and to allow the district to have enough devices for students if there’s a need for remote learning.
Board president Bret McGill said that the school board will continue to hold its meetings at the Limestone County Courthouse Annex in Athens instead of at county schools, at least through September, so schools won’t have to be sanitized again after board meetings. The school board meetings are livestreamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.