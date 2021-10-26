Councilman Chris Seibert was elected Monday night as president of the Athens City Council for Nov. 8 through Oct. 31, 2022, term.
Councilman Harold Wales was elected president pro tem for the same term during council's meeting Monday.
The current president, Wayne Harper, said, “Mr. Seibert and Mr. Wales both have done it before and they’re going to do an excellent job.”
