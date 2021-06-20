A new 66,000-square-foot Athens Elementary School will be built at the site of the previous building on North Marion Street and have room for an additional 200 students to accommodate expected enrollment growth.
“We’re ready for the building,” said Serena Owsley, Athens City Schools’ chief student financial officer and assistant superintendent. The demolition of the old building, which had opened in 1954, and site work is already completed, paid for out of the school district’s general fund.
The project will be bid on July 1, and construction is expected to take about 18 months, according to Owsley.
The Athens City Council last month approved the issuance of $18.86 million in general obligation warrants to build the pre-K through third grade school, called iAcademy at Athens Elementary.
Owsley told council members that the project architect, Lathan Associates Architects, estimated that the building itself would cost about $16 million and “soft costs” would be an additional 20% of that amount. Those items include architectural and engineering services, furniture, equipment, project management and permits.
The old school accommodated about 400 students, and Owsley said the new building will house 600 students. “We are at 75-80% capacity in all the other elementary schools,” she said.
The school’s students and faculty relocated to the north end of the old Athens Middle School campus on Clinton Street until the new school is finished.
Although the school system could issue its own bonds, the city has traditionally issued general obligation warrants on the school district's behalf, said City of Athens Clerk/Treasurer Annette Barnes. “The reason for that is that the interest rate is considerably lower by borrowing the funds using the ‘full faith and credit’ of the city to back them up,” she said.
“Although the city technically is the borrower and is ultimately responsible for repaying the debt, we withhold enough of the school board’s share of the sales, alcohol and property taxes to cover the debt payments,” Barnes said. “The city holds the proceeds from the borrowing in a trust account and as the school requests reimbursement for construction expenditures, we draw down the funds and transfer them to the school board’s account.”
According to Samantha Wilson, an associate architect with Lathan Associates, the project’s base bid includes 24 regular classrooms, a music classroom, an art classroom, a media center, a cafetorium and renovated gym.
